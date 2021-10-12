Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3,036.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

