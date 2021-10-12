Liberum Capital Boosts Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.47) on Friday. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.25. The stock has a market cap of £210.11 million and a PE ratio of 28.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

