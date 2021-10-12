Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

