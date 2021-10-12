Lincoln National Corp Acquires 329 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $123,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $489.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $341.80 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

