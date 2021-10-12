Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,080 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 165.5% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 149,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

