Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

