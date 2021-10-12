Lincoln National Corp Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

