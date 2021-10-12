Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.60 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

