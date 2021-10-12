Lincoln National Corp Sells 634 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

