Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,125 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $250,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.59 and a 200 day moving average of $297.23. The company has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

