LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,288,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 599,612 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $161,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 17,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,926. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

