loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 298092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

