Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$91.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of L opened at C$89.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$92.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

