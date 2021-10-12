London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

