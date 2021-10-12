Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 105,754 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

