Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 105,754 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.