Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has $220.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOW. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.71.

LOW stock opened at $208.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.52. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

