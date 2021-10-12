LPL Financial LLC Buys 112,378 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $90,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 131,901 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

