LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,032 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $93,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.