LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $78,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,002 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 650,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 459,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 100,030 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

