LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,038 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $104,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.59 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.42.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

