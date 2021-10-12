LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,145 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.65% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $83,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

