Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 target price (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.02.

TSE LUN traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.53. 1,150,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.49 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.88.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

