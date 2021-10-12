Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$15.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.07.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.49 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.