Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.77. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $93,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.