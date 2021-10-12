Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

