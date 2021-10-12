Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1,688.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,932 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

