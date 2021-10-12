Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Steginsky Capital LLC

Steginsky Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 13.0% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Markel worth $32,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Markel by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,598,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL stock traded up $26.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,265.86. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,186. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,242.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,214.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

