Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 14,999 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $66,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

