Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $48,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.16.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $286.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

