Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 174,809 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.76% of Malibu Boats worth $57,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

