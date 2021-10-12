Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $53,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

WMG stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

