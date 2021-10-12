Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666,664 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $60,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVOP opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

