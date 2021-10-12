Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.99% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $44,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

