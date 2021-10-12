Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 440,342 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440,342 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $42,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after buying an additional 558,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

