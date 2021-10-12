Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $4,141,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.04. 56,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,031. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $342.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,580 shares of company stock valued at $323,022,412. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

