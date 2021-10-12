MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.17. MediWound shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 56,493 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

