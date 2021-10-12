Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,164. The firm has a market cap of $797.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.