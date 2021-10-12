Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 247,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,544. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of 303.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $82,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.