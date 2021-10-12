MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.45

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 72,180 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 587,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

