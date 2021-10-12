MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.45

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.50. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 72,180 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
