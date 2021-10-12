MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,436,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

