MIB Coin Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $357,613.70 and approximately $14.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00092062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,748,056 coins and its circulating supply is 153,446,128 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

