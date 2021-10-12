Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

USIO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $148.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in Usio by 108.9% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

