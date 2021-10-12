Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $2,547,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.