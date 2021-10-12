Minter Network Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $10,461.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00094082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,867,471,990 coins and its circulating supply is 4,662,262,423 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

