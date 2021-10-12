Mirova Acquires 250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 455,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,399.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 229,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 214,255 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. 944,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.