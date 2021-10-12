Mirova Has $3.90 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirova lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $57.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,721.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,791.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,525.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

