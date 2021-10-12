Mirova Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mirova increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $620,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

