Mirova Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. 447,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,297,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

