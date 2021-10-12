Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.10 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and $82,750.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $366.51 or 0.00647118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00120663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00074527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,645.81 or 1.00015851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.20 or 0.06130637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

